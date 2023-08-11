Marjorie Hecht Simon, 101, of Huntington Woods, died July 27, 2023.
Marjorie’s creativity and talents came through in her watercolors, in her garden and in her kitchen.
Mrs. Simon was the beloved wife of the late Manes Scheuer Hecht and the late Erwin Simon. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Betsy and David Summer, Miriam Hecht and Ivan Zackheim, and Deborah Hecht and Joseph Falik. She is also survived by Erwin Simon’s children, Mary and Alan Loesberg, Judy and Richard Cooper, and Richard and Sandra Simon; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a beloved granddaughter.
Contributions may be directed to Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202, dia.org/support/donate; or any Jewish charity. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
