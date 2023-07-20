Marshall J. Cohen died July 2, 2023.
He grew up loving camp, going since he was 6. He then became a counselor at Camp Nahelu; then Camp Tamakwa, where he took his 14-year-old charges on a canoe trip though Algonquin Park; and then at Camp Tanuga, where he was a co-owner for 15 years.
Marshall and wife, Lynne, traveled to Brazil, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, Scandinavia and Israel with the Nomads Flying Club and a bike trip throughout France and Switzerland. He loved playing sports, including golf, softball, tennis, ice hockey (once playing against Gordie Howe) and baseball; his team won the Senior World Series Championship in Phoenix.
Marshall’s great passion was volunteering at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for children with life-threatening diseases, where he met the great pitcher Sandy Koufax.
Mr. Cohen is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Lynne; his children, Stephen (Lisa), Leslie Cohen (Elizabeth); stepson, David Kramer and wonderful daughter-in-law, Miyoko; grandchildren, Kai, Maya, Emi, Henry and Anika.
Contributions may be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, holeinthewallgang.org.
