Marylan Shapiro , 88, formerly of Southfield, died Aug. 12, 2023.
She was the loving mother of Andrew Shapiro (Cathy), Cheri Shapiro (Douglas Aberle), Alisa and Carrie Shapiro; adoring grandmother of Mollie and Laurel Aberle, the late Sammy, Jacob, Noah and Ruby Rosenberg, Rob and Krista Rigo; great-grandmother to Demitrio Rigo. She leaves behind her brother, Jerry Vidis.
She was the sister of the late Irvin and Lonny Vidis. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Funeral and shivah were held in the Chicago area, where Marylan was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Saul Shapiro.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
