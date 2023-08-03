Maxine Stolher, 97, of Farmington Hills, died July 27, 2023.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Richard Stoler; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dr. Andrew Colman; son-in-law, Dr. Ronald Rasansky; grandchildren, Bradley and Diana Stoler, Randy Stoler, Dr. Michael and Jennifer Rasansky, Lisa and Jay Lazar, Jodie Colman, and Dr. Brooke Colman; great-grandchildren, Camellia and Elodie Stoler, Lily and Matthew Rasansky, and Zoey and Cooper Lazar. She is also survived by her devoted caregivers, Tajuanna, Campbell, Regina, Sil and Latrice, her nurse from Brighton Hospice Jillian; many loving relatives and friends.
Mrs. Stoler was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Dr. William Stoler; the cherished mother of the late Cheryl Rasansky; the adoring great-grandmother of the late Joshua Rasansky; the loving sister of the late Sylvia and the late Sol Panush, and the late Jerry and the late Marilyn Loga; the dear sister-in-law of the late Sam Stoler, and the late Dr. Harry and the late Gertrude Stoler; the devoted daughter of the late Ida and the late John Logan; the loving daughter-in-law of the late Joe and the late Rose Stoler.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Zekelman Holocaust Center, the Maxine and William Stoler Fund for Family Research, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, holocaustcenter.org/tribute; Hebrew Free Loan, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, hfldetroit.org; Brighton Hospice, 26075 Woodward Ave., Suite 300, Huntington Woods, MI 48009, brightonhospice.com; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
