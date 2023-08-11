Michael "Mickey" Sisskind, 82, of West Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1940, to Charlie and Lillyan. He attended Detroit Central High School and, while in high school, ushered at Tigers Stadium so that he could watch baseball games.
He attended Wayne State University for his undergraduate degree. He then had a brief hiatus as a blackjack dealer in Las Vegas with his two best friends Murray and Ray before his mother enrolled him at the Detroit College of Law without his knowledge.
Michael was diagnosed with kidney disease at a young age and, in 1992, Susan, his wife, donated a kidney to him. He always said that he was living on borrowed time and was not going to waste any of it. They didn’t waste a moment and traveled the world, collecting art everywhere they went. He enjoyed the arts, theater, reading, dance, the DSO, DIA and so much more.
He spent many years being a board member on the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan because he considered their work as a core reason that he had a new lease on life, and he recognized that it was an opportunity that his mother, who also had kidney disease, was not offered; this made him grateful every day that he had.
He was an attorney who would tell everyone he knew that everyone should go to law school, but no one should practice. He excelled at commercial real estate. He loved the art of the deal and was very successful in every endeavor.
Michael was a fantastic poker player. He won the World Series of Poker in 1995. He also played with his friends in a weekly game, which continued even in recent years.
Mr. Sisskind is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan; his children, Liza and Ed Hennessy, Jaime Sisskind, and Ari and Heather Sisskind; his granddaughters, Caitlin Hennessy and Alison Hennessy; by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Cutler; and the family’s own angel on earth, Robyn Smith.
There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, nkfm.org/get-involved/giving. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
