Michael Schwartz, 96, of Deerfield, Ill., formerly of Detroit, died Aug. 28, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice Schwartz; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Jill Schwartz, Robert and Karen Schwartz, and Stuart Schwartz; grandchildren, Barrie, Josh and Jessica, Mitchell, Corey, Jason, Griffin and Zachary; sister-in-law, Phyllis Freedland; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Schwartz was predeceased by his siblings, William and Pauline Schwartz, Julius and May Schwartz, Rachel and Jack Kellman, and David and Mildred Schwartz; and his brother-in-law, Sid Freedland.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Tamarack Camps, the Janice and Michael Schwartz Scholarship Fund, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 380, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, tamarackcamps.com/tributes. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.