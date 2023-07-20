Mildred Kaye, 100, of Ann Arbor, died July 7, 2023.

She was admired by everyone she encountered for her kindness, selflessness and sense of humor, which she maintained notwithstanding the challenges of aging. She will be remembered for the smile that appeared on her face for those who interacted with her — each of whom grew to call her a “friend.” She was always present — as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be remembered.

Mrs. Kaye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Kaye and John Hogikyan; grandchildren, Laura Hogikyan and Peter Callahan, and Allison Hogikyan.

She was the beloved wife for 66 years of the late Charles Kaye; the cherished mother of the late Diane Lynn Kaye.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Wayne State University College of Education, Mildred and Charles Kaye Endowed Scholarship, 5425 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202, givecampus.com/campaigns; or Arbor Hospice Foundation, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, arborhospice.org/donate/donation-form. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.