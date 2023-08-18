Milton Weiss, 85, of Palm Desert, Calif., formerly of West Bloomfield, died July 28, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jewel Weiss; loving children, Jason Weiss, Kayleen Arafiles, Michelle Danks, Jeffrey Kay; five adored grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Andrea and Ken Bernard; much-loved nieces and nephews, and a world of friends.
Mr. Weiss was the dear brother of the late Lester Weiss, the late Sammy Weiss, and cherished sister, Dorothy Bovitz. Milton was predeceased by his devoted parents, Jacob and Sarah Weiss.
A memorial service to be held locally is being planned for the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.