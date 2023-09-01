Miriam Falcon, 70, of Oak Park, died Aug. 19, 2023.
She is survived by her brother, Emanuel “Manny” Falcon of South Lyon; sisters and brother-in-law, Arlene Falcon of Moscow, Idaho, Carol and David Tourkow of Rossmoor, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Crysta and Ric Pestano, Willow Falcon and Michael Porter, Cedar and Melanie Falcon, Ruby Falcon-Marchese, Alicia Marchese, Joshua Tourkow, George Tourkow; great-nieces and great-nephew, Ellyssa, Alexandra, Tyler, Penelope.
Miriam was the beloved wife of the late Jimmy Ciaccio; loving daughter of the late Alex and the late Molca Falcon.
Contributions may be made to Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, MI 48237. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park.
