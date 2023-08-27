Muriel Warshawky Posner, 93, of Southfield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her children, Cantor Gail Posner Karp and Rabbi Henry Karp, Ken Posner and Gail Fredrick, and Sandra Posner and Ken Wedes; grandchildren, Shira Posner and Chaz Haws, Joshua Posner, Helene Posner Karp, Alan Posner and Michelle Rubinlicht, Jeremy Posner and Allison Profitt, Justin Wedes and Rachel Rudman, Erica Wedes and Jeff Johnson, and Emily Wedes Berlin and Zach Berlin; great-grandchildren, Asher and Owen Posner, Parker Posner, Emunah and Shai Wedes, and Zoe and Cecilia Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin and Jacqueline Posner; sister-in-law, Diane Ward; many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Posner was the devoted wife for 58 years of the late Seymour Posner; the loving sister of the late Sandford (the late Shirley) Ward.
Interment was at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute; or Michigan Palliative & Hospice Care, 32255 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 197, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, mph.care. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.