Nancy Rodgers, 71, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 30, 2023.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff Rodgers; sons, Bobby Rodgers and Jamie Rodgers; daughter, Julie Rodgers; brother, Richard Applebaum; sister, Laurie Ordin; loving grandchildren, Sammy LaKritz, Lenny LaKritz and Joey LaKritz; many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Nancy was the loving daughter of the late Helen and the late Leo Applebaum.
Interment was held at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
