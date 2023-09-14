Natalie Starr Scheyer of West Bloomfield, died on Aug. 17, 2023.
Survivors include her daughter, Marlowe Bechmann (husband Chuck); grandchildren, Delia and Lila Bechmann; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Karen Gottlieb; nephew, Richard Alan Gottlieb. She was much loved by her niece, Lauren Ashley Simon, and her kids, Eli and Ava.
Donations in Natalie’s name are being accepted to create a memorial bench at Harbor Country Day School in St. James, N.Y., where she taught for 29 years; hcdsny.org/giving/ways-to-give/invest-in-harbor. (NOTE: Click campus improvements and write “memorial bench for Natalie Scheyer.”)
A Michigan celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Zerbo’s in West Bloomfield from 5-9 p.m. RSVP: nmelody3@aol.com.
