Norman Schwartz, 80, of Farmington Hills, died July 10, 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nayda Schwartz; sister-in-law, Marlene Schwartz; niece, Cynthia (Jeff) Hopkins; nephews, Jonathan (Merav) Schwartz and Michael (Paige) Schwartz; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zoe Schwartz, Anna Schwartz, Logan Schwartz, Jarod Hopkins, Will Hopkins and Scott Hopkins; many loving cousins and a world of friends.

Mr. Schwartz was the brother of the late William Allen Schwartz; brother-in-law of the late Freya Harriet Isaacs.

Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice, to the Sisterhood Greenhouse Fund or Brotherhood Fund at Temple Israel or to Zero Prostate Cancer. Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.