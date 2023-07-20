Norman Schwartz, 80, of Farmington Hills, died July 10, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nayda Schwartz; sister-in-law, Marlene Schwartz; niece, Cynthia (Jeff) Hopkins; nephews, Jonathan (Merav) Schwartz and Michael (Paige) Schwartz; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zoe Schwartz, Anna Schwartz, Logan Schwartz, Jarod Hopkins, Will Hopkins and Scott Hopkins; many loving cousins and a world of friends.
Mr. Schwartz was the brother of the late William Allen Schwartz; brother-in-law of the late Freya Harriet Isaacs.
Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice, to the Sisterhood Greenhouse Fund or Brotherhood Fund at Temple Israel or to Zero Prostate Cancer. Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.