Pauline Tague, 72, of Madison Heights, died Aug. 17, 2023.
She is survived by her former husband, Alberto Katan; son, Daniel Katan of Southfield; brother, Harold Shriman of Royal Oak; adored friend, Karen Bell.
Pauline was the loving daughter of the late Hyman and the late Sophie Shriman; dear sister of the late Joel Shriman.
Contributions may be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154. A graveside service was held at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
