Peggy Goldberg Pitt, 74, passed away on June 22, 2023, at her home in Venice, Calif.
Surrounded by her loving family, Peggy died from ovarian cancer complications, which was originally diagnosed in 2009. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Peggy lived in Michigan for most of her life and was a Huntington Woods resident for more than 40 years.
Peggy graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in education. She received her master’s of education from Oakland University, specializing in adult literacy. As an educator, she developed many innovative remedial reading programs including classroom instruction inside the Pontiac Truck Plant; workers received instruction from Peggy before or after their shifts.
In 1979, she graduated from University of Detroit Mercy Law School. In 1992, she was co-founder of the prominent civil rights law firm now known as Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers PC. Peggy was part of team of lawyers who successfully represented hundreds of women in Michigan’s prisons seeking justice because they were sexually assaulted by male guards. She was the recipient of Public Justice’s Trial Lawyer of the Year Award for her work on that case.
Peggy was a major supporter of many charitable organizations, including JARC, ACLU of Michigan, Planned Parenthood, Common Ground and Yad Ezra. She served on many boards, including Forgotten Harvest and the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.
Peggy was a fierce advocate for individuals with disabilities. Law students with disabilities at Wayne State Law School received financial aid for accommodations by tapping into a fund established by Peggy and her husband. More recently, the fund was expanded to include full scholarships for law students with disabilities.
Mrs. Pitt is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael Pitt; daughter, Meagan Pitt Partilla (Ian) of Denver, Colo.; son, Jared Pitt (Masumi) of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Peter Goldberg; grandchildren, Ari, Shaina, Takeo and Hiro.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 10, 2023, at the Huntington Woods Recreation Center, 26325 Scotia Road, Huntington Woods. Brunch and family visits from 11-12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Remote access to the event will be available. Instructions will be available at fb.me/e/3Ku9gqgVx.
Those wishing to honor the memory of Peggy can contribute to the charity of their choice or the Wayne State University Law School Pitt Family Opportunity Scholarship for Individuals with Disabilities: givecampus.com/campaigns/37694/donations/new.
