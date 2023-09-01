Phyllis Cohn, 90, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 23, 2023.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lori Cohn, and Steven Cohn; grandchildren, Ryan Cohn, and Taylor and Ryan Mann; brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Kristine Levy; many close friends.
Mrs. Cohn was the beloved wife for 61 years of the late Dr. S. Leonard Cohn; the loving sister of the late Judith and the late Gordon Smith.
Interment was at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, michiganhumane.org/tributes; Jewish Family Service, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jfsdetroit.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
