Rebecca Audrey Landy, 29, of Rochester, N.Y., died Aug. 28, 2023.
She is survived by her parents, Anita and Douglas Landy; siblings, Michelle (and Jamie), Jaime (and Greg), Noah, Adam, Rachel and Stephanie; her birth family, Mike, Nancy, Jack and Aidan.
It is with love, too, that the family thanks the slew of nurses, doctors, friends and therapists that helped to make Becky’s life so full of pure joy.
Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
