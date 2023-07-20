Rene Kreitman, 87, of West Bloomfield, died July 12, 2023.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Max Kreitman; son and daughter-in-law, Sheldon Kreitman of Chicago, Ill., Barbara Kreitman; daughter and son-in-law, Alisa and Ken Bloom of Deerfield, Ill.; brother and sister-in-law, Yehudah and Miriam Stebbins of Israel; grandchildren, Kyle and Dave Lerner, Jorie Kreitman, Doree and Jake Lapping, Josh Kreitman, Seth Kreitman, Sarah Kreitman, Carly Levine, Ava Levine, Ethan Levine; great-grandchildren, Poppy Lerner, Audrey Lerner, Isla Lapping.
Mrs. Kreitman was the loving mother of the late Kevan Kreitman.
Contributions may be made to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, P.O. Box 2044, Southfield, MI 48037; Zekelman Holocaust Center, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334; or Beaumont Hospital Pediatric Oncology-Hematology, beaumont.org/giving/ways-to-give. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.