Rene Kreitman, 87, of West Bloomfield, died July 12, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Max Kreitman; son and daughter-in-law, Sheldon Kreitman of Chicago, Ill., Barbara Kreitman; daughter and son-in-law, Alisa and Ken Bloom of Deerfield, Ill.; brother and sister-in-law, Yehudah and Miriam Stebbins of Israel; grandchildren, Kyle and Dave Lerner, Jorie Kreitman, Doree and Jake Lapping, Josh Kreitman, Seth Kreitman, Sarah Kreitman, Carly Levine, Ava Levine, Ethan Levine; great-grandchildren, Poppy Lerner, Audrey Lerner, Isla Lapping.

Mrs. Kreitman was the loving mother of the late Kevan Kreitman.

Contributions may be made to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, P.O. Box 2044, Southfield, MI 48037; Zekelman Holocaust Center, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334; or Beaumont Hospital Pediatric Oncology-Hematology, beaumont.org/giving/ways-to-give. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.