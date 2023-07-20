Renee Gerger, 91, of Novi, died July 12, 2023.

She was a beloved member of the Fox Run community, and the family is extremely grateful for everything Fox Run did for Renee and Jerry over the years. She was a lifelong member of the Detroit Jewish community.

Mrs. Gerger is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Zach Gerger and Pili Granda, Stuart Gerger and Beth Hammermeister, and David and Denise Gerger; grandchildren, Aaron Gerger, Hector Alvarez and Maggie Paez, Rebecca Gerger and Alexander Shats, Jeremy Gerger, Dessa Gerger, Tahlia Gerger, Rachel Gerger and Amanda Gerger; great-grandchild, Adrian Alvarez; sister and brother-in-law, Clarice and Bruce Simons; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a world of friends.

She was the beloved wife for 70 years of the late Gerald Leon Gerger; the loving sister of the late Jerry and the late Gitty Dater.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Foundation (a foundation for Israeli soldiers), 510 Broadhollow Road, Suite 300, Melville, NY 11747, michaellevinlonesoldier.org; or Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, michiganhumane.org/tributes. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.