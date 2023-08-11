Richard A. Greenstein, 83, of Livonia, died July 28, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Brian Greenstein; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Nick Malamis; grandchildren, Whitney Tower, Jarett and Jack Greenstein, and Lily and Matthew Malamis.
Interment was at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, 2245 S. State St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, jfsannarbor.org/support/donate-online. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
