Robert Bachman, 82, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 31, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Bachman; daughters and son-in-law, Denise “Denny” and Bob Rosinski, Laurel Bachman, and Meredith Frenkel; grandchildren, Rachel Frenkel, Andrew Frenkel, Hannah Rosinski, and Darby Arnold; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Joseph Stone; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene Green, and Jeffrey and Suzanne Kaufman.
Mr. Bachman was the loving brother of the late Esar Bachman.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.