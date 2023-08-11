Rodney Stuart Raub, 82, of Oak Park, died July 27, 2023.
He last resided in Denver, Colo. He was an entrepreneurial business owner of Cleaner Sales, Associate Investment and Management and Tuffy Muffler.
Mr. Raub was husband to the late Sandra Joyce Raub. He is survived by his children, Dr. Scott Raub and Diane Kovalik of Avon, Colo., Darryl Raub of Lampasas, Texas, Lezlee Raub and David Ensler of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Kerri and Dr. Jonathan Masel of Cooper City, Fla.; niece and nephew-in-law, Shari and Michael Goldberg; grandchildren, Braedon, Dawson and Kaeson Raub of Lampasas, Ethan and Sophie Masel of Cooper City, Joshua and Justin Goldberg of Wixom, Mich.; brother, Gerald Raub of California; brother-in-law, Barry Rosenfeld of Michigan.
Interment was at Oakview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
