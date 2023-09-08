Ronald Charfoos, 88, of Bloomfield Hills, died peacefully just after sunset on Aug. 27, 2023.
Ron was a builder in every sense of the word. He built homes and communities with his father, Herbie, throughout Metro Detroit; but his real legacy will be the building and strengthening of each of the communities he touched.
Ron had a deep commitment to the Jewish community through his love of Jewish summer camps and strengthening the partnership region between Detroit and Israel. He also built a vast community of friends that spread far beyond his Detroit roots with his compassion, sense of humor and ability to tell a great story.
He was a devoted and loving husband for 49 years to Lynda Charfoos. He had an endless reservoir of time, compassion, hugs and kisses for his children, Aaron and Nichole Charfoos, and Amye and Lou Goldhaber; and grandchildren, Isabella, Jack, Oliver and Penelope Charfoos, and Ray and Stevie Goldhaber. He was the loving brother of Carol and Charles Tator; dear brother-in-law of the late William Dregalla; devoted son of the late Herbert and the late Henrietta Charfoos. He was a special uncle of Ira and Janet Tator, Michael and Carinne Tator and Julie Tator. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver, Juanita Hickman.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, 6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, jewishdetroit.org/send-a-tribute; Children’s Research Fund, c/o Lurie Children’s Foundation, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2605, childrensresearchfund.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.