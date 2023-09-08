Rosalyn Rebeck was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Rebeck, who passed away at age 72 in West Bloomfield on Aug. 23, 2023, is remembered for many things, but two exceptional traits stand out most: her unwavering commitment to helping others and her vivacious personality that many describe as “full of life.”
As a longtime volunteer at Yad Ezra for nearly 12 years and as past president of B’nai B’rith International, Rebeck, born Rosalyn Sue Teman, learned how to give back selflessly at a young age.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Bernie and Evelyn Teman. Bernie Teman was a successful businessman with a shoe store that specialized in large shoes. Evelyn, meanwhile, dedicated much of her time to volunteer work for people with disabilities.
It was a cause near and dear to the Temans’ hearts. Rosalyn’s younger sister, Sherie Teman, had special needs, and her family was there for her around the clock. Evelyn served as Sherie’s main advocate and caregiver, while Rosalyn helped her mother.
Even throughout her years at Toledo High School, Rosalyn tirelessly cared for her younger sister. Her calling in life was clear: Rosalyn wanted to help others.
Studying education in college and working at a daycare center that was run by the county for abused and neglected children, Rosalyn developed a deep passion for supporting those in need, especially those without a voice.
Some time later, through a group that met in the JCC in Detroit, Rosalyn was introduced to her future husband, Raymond Rebeck.
One of the group members had an acquaintance in Toledo and arranged a party in the city. Raymond drove down, met Rosalyn, and the rest is history, so they say.
Raymond found Rosalyn warm, friendly and easy to talk to. While Raymond came from a modest background with limited Jewish education, Rosalyn loved him as he was. It was one of many reasons why they got married on June 8, 1975, at Temple Israel in Toledo.
The Rebecks lived in Oak Park on Seneca Street. Raymond worked as an accountant, while Rosalyn took on a number of clerical jobs. When the couple moved to West Bloomfield, she followed her roots in education and built a daycare business from the ground up that operated out of their home, which she ran for nearly 28 years.
Raymond and Rosalyn Rebeck had a penchant for traveling. They visited all 50 states, took numerous cruises, and traveled to Europe, South America, Australia and beyond. Their favorite trip, however, was to Israel, where they traveled an impressive 10 times.
While Rosalyn loved going to the casino, animals and music, her greatest love was for her and Raymond’s son, Aaron Rebeck, with whom she was inseparable.
Rosalyn was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Devon and Brynn Rebeck. She was even part of a “grandma group” that gathered with their grandchildren.
Last year, Raymond and Rosalyn Rebeck were honored by Yad Ezra for their tremendous support of the organization. Following her retirement, Rosalyn worked in the warehouse, helped clients gather their groceries and packed food boxes.
In addition to Yad Ezra, the Rebecks actively volunteered with the Friendship Circle, Jewish Federation, AIPAC, Hebrew Free Loan and other Jewish organizations.
While Rosalyn Rebeck is missed deeply by her loved ones, her many friends, family and people whose lives she impacted will forever cherish her open arms — and open heart.
Contributions to honor Rosalyn Rebeck’s memory can be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072. Contributions can also be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 250602, West Bloomfield, MI 48325.
