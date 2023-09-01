Rosalyn Sue Rebeck, 72, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 23, 2023.
She worked at Yad Ezra as a volunteer for 11½ years and was honored together with husband Ray at the annual dinner event. Roz was also a past president of B’nai B’rith.
Mrs. Rebeck is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Rebeck; son, Aaron Rebeck of West Bloomfield; grandchildren, Devon Rebeck, Brynn Rebeck; sister-in-law, Carol Bradley.
Rosalyn was the dear sister of the late Sherie Teman.
Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072; or Almost Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 250602, West Bloomfield, MI 48325. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
