Roslyn Must Levy, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away on July 19, 2023.
Born in Detroit to the late Emil and Fannie Edelson, she was the youngest of four siblings. She attended Central High and the University of Miami. She met George Must at a party and eloped with him six weeks later.
She traveled the world, loved to dine, dance and embrace the world around her. Her life with George was cut short when he died in 1980 but was lucky to find love again seven years later with Don Levey. They relocated to Florida and lived a wonderful life with more travel, more golf and lots of cards and domino games.
Roz is survived by an army of friends and family. She was the cherished mother of Alan Must, Jack (Margie) Must, Marsha Schulman (the late Jack,) and Amy (Dan) Karp; beloved Nana to Joshua Must (Jey), Mikhael Reamer (Michael), Jaclyn Grad (Jeffrey), Tara Chantiny (Jason), Jason Must (fiancée, Lauren), Mindi Booth (Brian), Carly Schulman, Samantha Schulman, Sam Karp (Rachel), Joe Karp, Jake Karp; special “GG” to Gabriel, Elias and Nathan Reamer, Lincoln, Hudson and Sawyer Grad, Natalie, Olivia, Nathan and Logan Booth; Jaxson Must and Asher, Becca and Josh Karp. Roz will be missed by her loving nieces and nephews and the family of the late Donald Levey.
Contributions in her memory can be made to ORT or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
