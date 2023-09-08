Roslyn Schneider, 91, of West Bloomfield, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 29, 2023.
Roslyn enjoyed doing volunteer work. Some of the places she gave her time to were Mt. Carmel Hospital, Sinai Hospital and the Ealy Elementary School reading readiness program. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her famous mandel bread.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Wendy Fischel and Doug Hoffman, and Lisa Schneider; her loving sister-in-law, Marian Kantor; adoring cousins, Eileen, Tootsie and Phyllis; devoted caregivers, Victoria and Lula; many other loving family members and friends.
Roslyn was the beloved wife of the late Irving Schneider; the sister of the late Sheldon Kantor.
Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
