Ruth Kirsbaum, 98, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 9, 2023.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Edward Kirsbaum, and Harry and Mary Ann Kirsbaum; grandson, Eric (Kirsty) Kirsbaum; great-granddaughter, Emma Kirsbaum. She was the dear aunt of Ann (Jerry) Jones; great-aunt of Ericka Lipman; and great-great-aunt of Ryan Lipman, Austin Lipman and Haley Lipman.
Mrs. Kirsbaum was the beloved wife of the late Erving Kirsbaum; mother-in-law of the late Sharon Kirsbaum.
Interment was held at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the Zekelman Holocaust Center or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
