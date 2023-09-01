Sandra Nathanson, 87, of Franklin, died Aug. 17, 2023.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Nathanson and Lyn Kugel, Neil Nathanson and Leslie Hamilton, and Mark Nathanson; grandchildren, Philip Nathanson, Sabra and George Drummond, Mira Nathanson, Keep Nathanson, Dana Nathanson, and Sam Nathanson; brother and sister-in-law, Nisson Schechter and Laura Fochtmann; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Nathanson was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton Nathanson; the devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Martha Schechter.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072, yadezra.org/donate. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
