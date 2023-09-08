Sandra Wineman Gonzalez, 88, of Waterford, died Aug. 27, 2023.
She is survived by her brother, Mervyn Wineman; nieces and nephews, Anthony and Biada Wineman, Shelli and Dan Huser, Mark and Paul Rosenberg, Gary and Kris Rosenberg, Darren and Jennifer Rosenberg Sr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Elianna Wineman, Isabella Wineman, Hazel Rosenberg, Veronica Rosenberg, Audrey Rosenberg, Darren Rosenberg Jr., Julia Rosenberg.
Mrs. Gonzalez was the beloved wife of the late Oscar Gonzalez; dear sister-in-law of the late Deanna Jean Rosenberg Wineman; loving aunt of the late Lonny Wineman, the late Steven Rosenberg.
Contributions may be made to Kids Kicking Cancer, 27600 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 220, Southfield, MI 48034. A graveside service was held at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.