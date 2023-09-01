Sharon Lampear, 88, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 16, 2023.
She is survived by her son, Richard Lampear; daughter, Andrea Lampear-Gold; grandchildren, Joshua and Jenna Lampear, Lindsey Lampear, Matthew Lampear, Tucker Gold and Jensen Gold; sister and brother-in-law, Elissa and Daniel Kline; many other loving relatives, friends and caregivers.
Mrs. Lampear was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late Bernie Lampear; the loving sister of the late Barbara and the late Walter Rubiner.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Rd., Berkley, MI 48072, yadezra.org/donate; Congregation Beth Ahm, 5075 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, cbahm.org; or Friendship Circle, Meer Family Friendship Center, 6892 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, friendshipcircle.org/donate. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
