Shirley Feinberg, 94, of Southfield, died Aug. 14, 2023.
She was born in Detroit on Sept. 25, 1928. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Shirley was warm, sweet and kind and was adored by all who knew her.
She was an avid bridge and Canasta player, lover of books and a fabulous cook and baker, who loved to entertain. Shirley was a classically trained pianist and lover of music, and she passed this down to her children and grandchildren. After raising her children, she went on to become a bookstore owner, eyeglass frame buyer and even a stylist at Hudson’s. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her five children.
Mrs. Feinberg is survived by her husband of 76 years, Dr. Paul Feinberg; son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Lynn Feinberg; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Theo Goodwin, Barbara and Steve Kronick, Dr. Debby Feinberg and Dr. Mark Rosner, and Marcy and Dr. Barnet Leland; grandchildren, William Feinberg, Nicole Feinberg and her fiancee, Kate Swift, Sarah and Julian Weintraub, Sam Goodwin, Katie Kronick and Michael Wilson, Aly Kronick and Mallory Moser, Alex Rosner, Matthew Rosner, Lauren and Josh Brand, and Jason Leland; great-grandchildren, Isobel and Isaac Wilson, Lazer and Gussie Kronick, and Ava and Owen Brand; many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Feinberg was the devoted daughter of the late Isidore and the late Sadie Feurring; and the loving sister of the late Dorothy and the late Joe Stewart, and the late Albert and the late Joyce Feurring.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to JARC, 6735 Telegraph, Suite 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, jarc.org; Jewish Senior Life, Attn. Jo Rosen, 6710 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jslmi.org; or Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, 6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, jewishdetroit.org/send-a-tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.