Simon Jay Mirkes, 16, of Farmington Hills, died July 17, 2023.
He is survived by his parents, Scott and Michelle Mirkes of Farmington Hills; his sister, Samantha Mirkes; his grandparents, Edward and Cheryl Tunick of Farmington Hills; aunts and uncles, Barbra and Kevin Giles of Novi, Lori Tunick of Farmington Hills, Jamie and Bryan Smant of Demotte, Ind.; Deborah and Steven Marchand of South Lyon; Laura and Darrell Anderson of Farmington Hills; cousins, Seth and Ryan Giles, Charles and Jack Marchand, Nicholas, Sydney and Zachary Anderson; many other family members and friends.
Simon was the beloved grandson of the late Dr. Seymour Mirkes and Elaine Mirkes.
Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to Tamarack Camps, Jewish Senior Living or the Chabad of Alaska. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
