Stanley M. Cohen, 88, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Detroit, died July 24, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Davya (Slootsky) Cohen for almost 45 years.
Stan’s career in commercial property development and management started with Schostak Brothers in Southfield and culminated in serving as the chief operating officer of Standard Construction in Bloomfield Hills. Throughout his career, he was known and respected for his ethics, kindness, generosity, mentorship and exceptional leadership. He retired in 2005.
Stan was happiest when spending time with family and dear friends, especially over a wonderful meal. His varied interests included fly fishing, collecting knives, playing cards at the casino, reading and cruising in his sports car.
Stan is survived by his wife, Davya (Slootsky) Cohen; children, Marc (Kelly Furr) Cohen of Springfield, Va., Lisa (John) Ziebell of Henderson, Nev.; granddaughter, Amanda Cohen of Springfield; honorary granddaughter, Emily Kwiatkowski of Pittsburgh, Pa .; sister, Linda (Peter) Friedman of Tucson; nephew, Erik (Likivi Suu) Friedman of Chicago, Ill.; sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda Brook of West Bloomfield, Nan-C-Lee Pukitis of Sitges, Spain, Marc Slootsky of Sunrise, Fla., Mardi (Stewart) Bobkin of Oak Park, Mich.; many more nieces and nephews, other beloved relatives and a world of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Doris (Wolfgang) Cohen.
Interment took place in Tucson. Those wishing to honor Stan’s memory are encouraged to contribute to a charity of their choice.
