Stephen Wellman Dunn, 80, of Santa Barbara, Calif., died Aug. 16, 2023.
He was born Jan. 13, 1943, to Bessie Wellman and Joseph Dunn and was raised in Detroit.
His first foray into media was working at his father’s newspaper stand. While attending Mumford High School, Stephen discovered he was a natural with numbers. He graduated from Ferris State College and became an accountant.
Stephen then went on to pursue his dream job of working in the music industry and achieved his goal as a top music promoter for A&M records at a pinnacle time in musical history. He promoted top artists such as Supertramp, Peter Frampton and Styx, just to name a few. In addition to his love of music, Stephen loved sailing with the ones he loved. He would take family, friends and their children out on sailing excursions and to music venues. Everything that brought Stephen joy, he shared with others.
He spent the second half of his life in Santa Barbara to be close to his older brother and best friend, Andy, as well as to watch his niece and nephew grow up. Stephen was often referred to as the Mayor of the Douglas Preserve, where he would walk his dog every day and made countless friends over the years.
There aren’t really words that can express the whole of who Stephen was and still is for many of his family and friends. They will miss him dearly and are comforted in the fact that he will now join Andy, his loving brother, his parents, aunts and uncles and a whole line of ancestors and friends.
Stephen made an indelible mark on everyone in his life and his legend will live on.
Stephen is survived by his niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Shawn Dunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.