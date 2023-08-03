Steven Loren Lovinger, 66, of Oak Park, died July 22, 2023.
He tragically passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest, surrounded by the love of his life,Harriet Finn, and his dear cousins, Beverly and Jerry Becker.
Steve was an adventurous man with many hobbies, including collectables and cultivation of plants. He was acknowledged as one of the first licensed medical marijuana caregivers in the state. He survived cancer with RSO and became a well-known leader in the field of medical marijuana.
He also jumped out of airplanes, scuba dived around the world and loved music, sharing these adventures with good friends and, lastly, a trip to Hawaii with Harriet. He was a kind, helpful, good man who will be missed by many devoted friends throughout the country.
Mr. Lovinger is survived by his devoted partner, Harriet Cohen Finn; cousins, Beverly Becker, Jerry Becker and Ilene Kaiser. He is also survived by special friends, Linda and Brian Shear and numerous friends throughout the community.
He was the treasured son of the late Beatrice and the late Jack Lovinger.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Tuesdays in the Park, Supporting Live Music (visit Facebook for details); or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
