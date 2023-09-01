SUSAN “SUE” GUTTER, 77, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023, surrounded by her children in Burlington, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gutter; parents, Frank and Ethel Wasser; and brother-in-law, Les Gutter.
Mrs. Gutter is survived by her children, Danielle Gutter, Jaime Gutter, Jennifer Gutter and Ryan (Parvonneh) Gutter; brothers, Paul (Varda) Wasser and Sam Wasser (Liz Welch); grandchildren, Jasmine, Isabella and Kyler Gutter; brother-in-law, Marc (Linda) Gutter; sister-in-law, Sue (Chuck) Bengele; sister-in-law, Gloria Gutter; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment was at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (fightingblindness.org) or Boone County Animal Shelter (boonecountyky.org/departments/animal_control/donate.php). Online guest book is at Zoom link at epsteinmemorial.com.
