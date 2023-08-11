Susan Master Goukovitch, of Farmington Hills, died July 30, 2023.
She was a devoted social worker at Jewish Family Service for 22 years, touching countless lives through her work with children and their families. She was recently honored with the prestigious Norman R. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award.
Susan’s legacy is one of love and dedication to others. Her kindness and compassion enriched the lives of so many, leaving an everlasting imprint on the hearts of those she touched. In this time of sorrow, honor Susan’s memory by emulating her boundless compassion and unwavering commitment to family and community. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire us all.
Mrs. Goutkovitch is survived by her husband of 20 years, Yackob “Coby” Goutkovitch; mother, Carole Master, and her partner, Sandy Tarnopol; children, Dr. Avery Mendelson, and his fiancée, Sarah Duffield, Ben and Mary Gutkovitch, Ethan and Jennifer Mendelson, Alicia and Bradley Goldman, Tal and Douglas Guttenberg; brothers, Mitchell Master and his significant other, Wendy Silverman, Neil and Dr. Deanna Master; grandchildren, Zoe Guttenberg, Lev Guttenberg, Ava Goldman, Mataan Gutkovitch, Samuel Goldman. (She treasured every moment spent with them, creating memories that will endure through generations.)
Susan was the loving daughter of the late Eli Master.
Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
