Susan "Suzi" Knott, of Ann Arbor, passed away Aug. 4, 2023.
She was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Detroit, to her adoring parents, Sam and Sophie Cohen. Although an only child, Suzi was part of a large extended family and built treasured memories with her many cousins. She attended Brady Elementary School and was a proud member of the Mumford High School class of 1957. Throughout her life, she maintained many of the friends she made during her childhood.
Suzi’s family was the highlight of her life. She loved raising her children and welcomed all their friends into her home. Neighbors, friends and relatives called her home “Camp Reznick” in the summer, where they spent time lounging in her backyard pool among her beautifully tended roses. In 1985, Suzi married her soulmate, Stuart Knott. They enjoyed a 38-year-long love story, traveling, dancing and making good friends.
Suzi loved politics, was an active member of the Democratic Party and wrote many letters advocating for justice throughout her life. She was an artist who created spectacular modern quilts for which she won many awards. The friends that she made quilting were a highlight of her years in Florida.
Suzi saved every email, note and letter from her family. She often gifted family members with books of all the photos and details of their lives that she had saved.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Stuart Knott; her children, Michael (Lori) Reznick, Debbie Reznick (Vincent Shine), Dan (Amanda) Reznick, Kevin (Dana) Knott, and Kara Knott (Ajay Khashu); grandchildren, Sachin, Sophie, Anya, Lee, Chloe, George and Henry; her “sisters,” Micki Kepes and Barbara Peltz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice by mail to 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 or online at arborhospice.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.