Sybil Mintz, 85, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of West Bloomfield, died July 13, 2023.

Sybil had a lifelong love for education and loved being a student and a teacher. She received a bachelor’s of art in education and a master’s of art history from Wayne State and received a master’s in fine arts (painting) from the University of Michigan. She also made progress on a Ph.D. program at the University of Michigan, researching ancient biblical manuscripts.

She taught art and English at the elementary school level and was a popular instructor of both art and art history at Wayne State and at numerous community colleges.

Sybil was an incredible artist, a painter, sculptor and glass artist. Her paintings were accepted to numerous juried shows, displayed in many galleries, and were the focus of several one-woman shows. Her paintings adorn the walls of many homes and offices throughout the world.

Sybil had a great love for the State of Israel. She and Shel made more than 30 trips to Israel and for many years spent either the summer months or six months in Israel. She was able to combine her love of Israel and love of art by spending summers participating in archaeological digs and by living in an artist colony and painting in Safed.

Most importantly, Sybil was a lover of family, the glue that kept a large extended family together by hosting all the Jewish holidays and a nurturer; she was the one who was always there when help was needed. She was a devoted daughter and sister, an amazing wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Sybil Mintz was predeceased by her parents Saul and Sophie Golden; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sandy Mintz.

She is survived by Sheldon Mintz of Boynton Beach, her husband of 63 years; by her devoted daughter, Carla (Brad) Newman; her loving son, Rick (Barb) Mintz; her grandchildren, Jason Newman, Alana Newman, Molly Mintz and Jane Mintz; her sister, Millie (Fred) Minkow; brother, Jerome (Linda) Golden; many other family members and friends.

Contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 3175 Commercial Ave., Suite 101, Northbrook, IL 60062. The funeral was held at the Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.