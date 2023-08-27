Thelma Willis, 91, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 16, 2023.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael and Joyce Levin, Harold and Karen Levin, Steve (the late Jan) Levin, Jack Cohen, Rhonda and Jeff Schwartz, and Scott and Christine Newberg; many loving great-nieces and great-nephews, other family members and friends.
Thelma was the dear sister of the late Shirley (the late Art) Newberg, the late Edith (the late Dave) Cohen, and the late Irene (the late Sol) Levin.
Interment was held at the B’nai Israel Memorial Gardens in Novi. Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra or to Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
