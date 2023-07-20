Vivian Best, 96, of Denver, Colo., died July 8, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Albert Best; mother of Linda (Gary) Langlois, Neal (Debra) Best, Gail (David) Miller; grandmother of Jason (Sara) Gross, Mark (Jill) Gross, Lauren (Casey) Best, Danielle Lamberth, Tara (Brian) DeBoer, Alana (Chandler Romero) Miller and Zach Miller; great-grandmother of Alex Gross, Alyssa Moore, Addison Moore, Charley Gross, Evan Gross, Jodi Gross, Zoey Gross, Jackie Gross, Jayce Lamberth.
A private service was held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to Hebrew Educational Alliance.
