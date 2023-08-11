Wendy Bratt, 71, of Bloomfield Hills, died July 29, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marci and Daniel Bykat; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Jenny Bratt; grandchildren, Lilac and Mira Bykat, and Ryder and Ellison Bratt; brother and sister-in-law, Leslie and Joyce Epstein; many other loving relatives and friends.
Mrs. Bratt was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Bratt.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple Shir Shalom, 3999 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, shirshalom.org/; or Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
