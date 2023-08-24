Downtown Synagogue set to reopen Aug. 27 as a hub for Jewish life in Detroit.
Since its establishment on Oct. 28, 1921, as, first, the Isaac Agree Memorial Society — the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue (IADS) has been a fixture in Downtown Detroit. The synagogue on Griswold Street, with its signature stained-glass windows, has been closed as it underwent a complete renovation over the last year. The newly refurbished building is set to reopen to the public with a grand celebration on Aug. 27. IADS invites everyone to come to its Grand Re-Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by an open house and a live music performance by 7Layers.
Building Community
Since its founding by Isaac Agree’s sons Charles and Nathan Agree in his honor and the Canvasser, Kaplan, Rosin and Zatnik families, the synagogue has prioritized serving all Jewish people needing a spiritual home in Detroit.
“The objective of this socially conscious and religious group of families was to memorialize the late Isaac Agree and perpetuate his pioneering achievements in the fields of Jewish education and philanthropy by providing the Jewish community with an Orthodox house of study and worship,” wrote Dr. Martin Herman and Leor Barak in a 2009 featured article in the Michigan Jewish History publication of the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan.
The founding families took on the full financial obligation of IADS for its first four decades, until 1962, when it was no longer tenable. The group applied for and received a charter from the state of Michigan. With the charter, IADS was officially named a Conservative congregation. That same year, IADS purchased the Fintex Men’s Clothing Store at 1457 Griswold Street, which is the home of IADS to this day.
Starting in 1963, for nearly the next four decades, IADS was under the rabbinic and spiritual leadership of Rabbi Noah M. Gamze, until his retirement in 2001. Following the departure of Rabbi Gamze, Dr. Martin Herman, lovingly called Marty by his family and friends, assumed the role of IADS de facto ritual director.
Herman first sought out IADS in 1989 when both his parents died within months of each other. Herman, at the time, was a faculty member at Wayne State University in Detroit, and IADS was the only synagogue in Detroit that offered a daily minyan for him to say Kaddish for his parents. Herman was grateful to find a spiritual home and a community at IADS.
Herman led IADS until 2016, when Rabbi Ariana Silverman was selected and accepted to be the new religious and spiritual leader of the congregation. Over the decades, Herman has held multiple leadership roles and continues to be a regular at Rabbi Silverman’s Thursday Torah study.
Many, like Herman, first sought out IADS to say Kaddish, including Joe Lewis. “Joe became acquainted with IADS soon after we moved to Detroit in 1976,” recalls Bobbie Lewis, Joe’s wife.
“His mother died a few weeks after we moved, and he needed a place to say Kaddish on workdays. We lived in Palmer Park, and he was teaching at Wayne State University, so IADS was convenient, and Rabbi Gamze was a comforting presence.”
She added, “Since membership dues have always been very low, we were members for a long time as a way to support the congregation although we weren’t active. We became regulars after we moved from Oak Park to Midtown in 2020.”
Among the couple’s many talents and contributions to the IADS community, Joe Lewis created and printed the siddurs used by the congregation.
The synagogue, established as Orthodox, then chartered as Conservative, became egalitarian in 1984 by adopting two practices approved by the Committee on Jewish Law and Standards of the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) that expanded recognition and opportunity for women within ritual practice.
The first, approved by JTS in 1955, called for women to be awarded aliyot on an equal basis with men. The second, approved by JTS in 1973, called for women to be counted toward a minyan.
Rabbi Silverman and her husband, Justin Long, moved to Michigan in 2010 and immediately embraced and established roots in Detroit’s Woodbridge neighborhood. Both Rabbi Silverman and Long grew up in urban settings: Silverman on the south side of Chicago and Long in Hartford, Connecticut.
The couple is fully committed to Detroit. Their children, Rebecca and August, were born in the city and attend Detroit Public Schools. In a 2017 article published by Jewish Historical Society of Michigan, Rabbi Silverman shared the importance of individual choice and impact on the common good: “The Detroit Public Schools need to be improved for all kids, and I want my family to be engaged in even a small part of that change, and not just from the outside, but as parents and students,” she said.
“What we like about IADS is its easy-going attitude, its acceptance of everyone and its involvement with the Detroit community in many different ways” said Bobbie and Joe Lewis.
“We love Rabbi Silverman, who is invariably cheerful and whose sermons and lessons are always excellent, they continued.
“We’re excited about the reopening of the building!”
Community Building
“Maintaining a synagogue in Downtown Detroit is hardly akin to living in a land of milk and honey. The challenges are many — a dwindling population and an aging building — but the rewards can be sweet and satisfying,” wrote Herman and Barak.
Shortly after the turn of the millennium, IADS attracted new energy from younger Jews. In 2008, several were elected to leadership positions. Through efforts of these younger congregants, IADS began to offer events that appealed to a broad and diverse array of Jewish populations, both urban and suburban.
In 2019, under the leadership of Building Renovation Committee co-chairs Vadim Avshalumov and George Roberts, a major comprehensive campaign began. The building was in desperate need of renovation. “The Downtown Synagogue building had many deferred maintenance issues,” recalls Avshalumov. “For example, the third and fourth floors were in bad shape and not usable, and we didn’t have air conditioning throughout the building. Simultaneously, the community was growing, and we were bursting at the seams.”
The synagogue lacked the space for a proper office for Rabbi Silverman, Avshalumov added. “For example, we had one office space for five staff members; our rabbi did not have an office or private space for pastoral care. And Jewish organizations — anxious for a presence in the city to serve the growing needs of Jewish Detroit — started reaching out about space in the building, but we couldn’t accommodate them until we renovated.”
Now, with the $5.75 million renovation, IADS has 11,000 square feet of space, including use of the third and fourth floors, which had been closed off and condemned for decades. Also, IADS now has a working elevator able to reach not only the sanctuary on the second floor, but also the rooftop, which will be completed as a usable event space in a future phase of renovation.
The investment in IADS is an investment in the bright future of the Jewish community in Detroit. As Barak quoted from the Book of Ezra, “Look to the city in which you live, ‘for in its welfare, you will find your welfare.’”
“The Downtown Synagogue has been reimagined as a hub for Jewish life in Detroit, including welcoming some of the region’s leading Jewish nonprofits into the space,” said Rachel Rudman, the synagogue’s executive director. “The growing Jewish population in the city will have better access to Jewish resources, programs and services, and the partner organizations will work together to serve our community far beyond what we are able to as individual organizations.
“We have modeled this space and collaborative spirit after successful community efforts in Chicago and San Diego and look forward to creating a new model here,” she added.
The renovations include a first-floor community gathering space and a newly renovated sanctuary, with a dedicated space for children. “Many of our 425 families have young children,” said Rabbi Silverman. “Serving the whole family is part of our intent with this new building.”
The IADS’s third floor is now a shared co-working and meeting space available for Jewish nonprofit organizations to have a presence in the heart of Downtown Detroit and Jewish life. Organizations already on board to take advantage of this collaborative opportunity include Adamah Detroit, JARC, Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Service, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Repair the World and Reconstructionist Congregation of Detroit.
“When I first moved to Detroit in 2008, the Downtown Synagogue and the spirited and deeply intentional people involved in stewarding the evolution of the synagogue became a home for Jewish connection, ritual and organizing, all of which helped to build the foundation for the next chapter of my Jewish life,” said Amit Witzer, director of Adamah Detroit (formerly Hazon Detroit).
“Now, nearly 15 years later, as the Adamah Detroit director, it feels beshert (meant to be) to be collaborating with IADS as a shared workspace partner. The Adamah Detroit team is looking forward to a continued and deepened partnership with the synagogue and other local community partners in our work to cultivate Jewish environmental leadership and integrate enriching environmental education and action into Jewish life.”
A Place for All
“The newly transformed Downtown Synagogue is designed to be a home for all Jewish Detroiters from across Metro Detroit,” George Roberts said with pride and optimism. “If you’re Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, secular or somewhere in between, we want this building to be your Jewish home in the city of Detroit.”
Melanie Baer Schwartz is curating the inaugural art exhibit in the ground-floor social hall of IADS. The theme for the exhibit is Kehilla, meaning community in Hebrew, and will be on view now through Dec. 1.
“We are thrilled to bring together and present a really powerful and meaningful group of Jewish artists for the first exhibition in our newly renovated synagogue — whether emerging, mid-career or established, these artists are all making an impact on the larger Detroit community,” Schwartz said.
Featured Jewish artists making an impact on the Detroit community in the exhibit include Lynne Avadenka, Jamie Feldman, Yevgeniya Gazman, Rachel Gluski, Danielle Gumbin, Olivia Guterson, Justin Hamburger, Lauren Kalman, Andrew Kaplowitz, Merav Ong, Robert Schefman, Katie Shulman, William Irving Singer, Jacob Smith, Lois Teicher and Reuben Telushkin.
“The Metropolitan Detroit Jewish community is strongest when we’re united across our diverse community and when Jewish life in the city of Detroit is strong,” Roberts said. “The Downtown Synagogue building is the perfect place to unite with your fellow Jewish Detroiters and help build and sustain Jewish life in the city. Whether it’s to daven, attend a program, co-work, or just have a meal, cocktail or cup of coffee, we want the whole community to come join us downtown.”
“As we open this new, innovative and accessible physical space, we’re also building community spiritually,” added Samantha Woll, IADS board president since 2021. “We’re building a warm, friendly community of support, and connecting people in multiple ways through shared values, which will launch additional ideas to benefit all of Jewish Detroit and beyond.”
The endurance and vitality of IADS is especially personal to Jay Hack, a descendant of Isaac Agree and IADS board member. “The Agree Synagogue is a family legacy, a current place of belonging for my children and family and a future for the broader Detroit community.”
The IADS community is grateful to all who have donated to make the vision of this reimagined communal space a reality. Funders include the William Davidson Foundation, the Jewish Fund, the Max and Marjorie Fisher Foundation, the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation and the Gilbert Family Foundation, as well as more than 300 individual donors from across Metro Detroit and the nation.
Because of unprecedented inflation and economic challenges over the last few years, some parts of the renovation had to be postponed until additional funds are raised, particularly turning the rooftop into a space that can be used to gather and host events. Also, IADS hopes to purchase a parking lot and establish an endowment.
“The Downtown Synagogue is a community that crosses lines of race, faith, class, gender identity, age and geography. It’s a community that embraces families in all of their beautiful diversity,” Rabbi Silverman said.
She invites all to come to the grand re-opening Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. and see for themselves the great things happening on Griswold Street. Following the event, catch a Tigers game at Jewish Heritage Day at Comerica Park.
To learn more and to invest in IADS, contact Rachel Rudman at rudman@downtownsynagogue.org. IADS Grand Re-Opening on Aug. 27 is free and open to the public. Registration is requested and can be made at www.downtownsynagogue.org/grandreopening.
