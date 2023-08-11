A Three-Generation Trip to Israel

I’ve loved every mission for different reasons, but being able to share my love for Israel with my family was absolutely incredible.
Many friends have mentioned how much they’ve enjoyed following my family’s recent visit to Israel on social media, and how fortunate I was to be able to travel with three generations to such a special place. Each time I hear from someone, it reminds me of how extraordinary it was to have had this life-changing experience.
Over a year ago, my parents and I began discussing the idea of traveling to Israel with our family in honor of my dad’s 80th birthday. Although I was just there last October, my parents — surprisingly — hadn’t been back in over 20 years, my sister in over 30 years, and my brother-in-law, nephew and niece had never been. Although my dad was 78 years old at the time, we all said, “Why wait?” and decided to go in June 2023. Immediately, I started planning the visit with my friends and contacts in Israel, with the goal being to make sure this trip offered a mix of educational, historical, religious and entertaining places to visit. Having a 12- and 14-year-old on the trip meant that we needed a nice balance, keeping them engaged and excited (and off of their phones).
We began by visiting my close friends Nir and his family, down in Sderot. I felt it was important for everyone to learn about the reality of terrorist attacks against Israel. We saw bomb shelters disguised as playground equipment, as well as in his beautiful home. After lunch, both kids said how fortunate they were to never have to worry about missile attacks.
My family was moved by Nir’s passion for his community and Israel and began to understand why he and so many others choose to live there — it’s their home.
After some sand surfing, we headed down to Mitzpe Ramon and checked into the Beresheet, our home base in the south.
We enjoyed repelling, hiking around Makhtesh Ramon and learning about this Negev landform. Everyone loved our Bedouin experience, laughing on the camels every time the handler said “Ichhh” to get the camels to listen, and especially loved the meal that was prepared for us.
We said goodbye to the ibexes who made themselves comfortable near our rooms and headed north. Visiting the grave of David Ben-Gurion was enlightening, and our guide Elad provided us with wonderful insights.
Next, we were off to protect Israel at the Fauda Base, where we honed our interrogation, Krav Maga and shooting skills, and successfully rescued a stuffed animal from imminent torture on our final mission. After a breathtaking Shehecheyanu entering Jerusalem, we met up with my longtime friend and guide Naomi Miller, who took us around the Machane Yehuda market where we sampled everything available.
The David Citadel was our base in Jerusalem, and everyone loved its proximity to the Mamilla Mall for their shopping needs. We explored King David’s palace, the Muslim, Christian and Jewish Quarters within the Old City, and, of course, visited the Cardo and the Kotel.
A highlight for me was watching my father put on his tefillin and daven at the wall. Although my lower back is still sore from crouching over and wading through the freezing water in the pitch-black Hezekiah’s tunnel, it proved to be fun for all. After a quick tour of the Western Wall Tunnels, we capped off the night with the King David Light and Sound Show against the Tower of David.
Yad Vashem was especially emotional, as my mom’s father was held in Buchenwald and Dachau (and fortunately released) during the Holocaust. The disturbing sounds and images were important in making sure that none of us ever forget what happened.
We took a boat ride on the Dead Sea, scavenging for salt crystals, checking out sink holes and taking pictures on the “salt mushrooms” in the middle of the sea. Due to the heat, we took the cable car both ways at Masada. Again, we ate our way through Ben Yehuda Street, leaving nothing to eat for anyone else.
The ensuing days included visits to Caesarea, Tzfat and Mitzpe Hayamim in the north, where we had many incredible farm-to-table meals. Our visit to the 188th Barak Armor Brigade of the IDF and its tanks was a highlight for all. My parents donated a sitting area for the soldiers, who were very appreciative and provided us with a meaningful ceremony. My father broke down, overcome by the opportunity to help others while being there with his family.
Next up: Mt. Bental, jeep rides with security experts along the Syrian border, waterskiing/wakeboarding/tubing on the Kinneret, flight simulators and a meaningful lunch with friends in Detroit’s Partnership Region in the Galilee before arriving at the Kempinski in Tel Aviv as our final stop.
My old friend and guide, Beni Levin, joined us for our final day visiting the Children’s Museum’s “Dialogue in the Dark,” The Peres Center for Innovation, Jaffa, the Shuk market and a graffiti-art tour.
I’ve loved every mission for different reasons, but being able to share my love for Israel with my family was absolutely incredible. We visited new places, saw old friends and made new ones, and spent two weeks together as a family.
We created memories that will last forever, and I hope everyone will visit again soon. I am beyond grateful for my parents providing us this amazing opportunity and am proud to be their son. Am Yisrael Chai!
Brian Satovsky is a senior fundraiser with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit
