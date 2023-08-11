It won’t be long before I’m yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
On July 21 I went to see John Lodge, one of the mainstays of the English singing group the Moody Blues, perform at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. I can’t recall the last time I went to a live rock and roll concert.
A telltale sign it had been a verrrrry long time was the fact that Lodge just turned 80 years old the day before his appearance, which, by the way, makes him older than our John Lodge Expressway. The sold-out crowd knew that and treated him to a spontaneous rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” as rousing as a few thousand of us AARP members can get.
How old was this audience? I’m surprised there wasn’t anyone in the lobby trying to sell us reverse mortgages.
A sure sign I’m getting old? I now take a jacket with me wherever I go in case there’s a draft and, on this particular evening, I took ear plugs in case the music was too loud. It won’t be long before I’m yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
The Moody Blues originally formed back in 1964 at the height of Beatlemania. Lodge joined the group just two years later and, 52 years later, in 2018, he and his bandmates were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Overdue, if you ask me.
The crowd gave Lodge a roaring standing ovation upon his entrance, at least those who could still stand. After 57 years of performing, he still sported shoulder length hair, now gray. But the piece de resistance was he was wearing skintight black leather pants. At his age, maybe they were doubling as compression socks.
For context, I made the mistake of visualizing the 80-year-old versions of my grandfathers Isadore and Sam in skintight black leather pants. I’m still trying to unsee that.
The second half of the concert featured both sides of arguably the Moody Blues most popular album — Days of Future Past. Even if you’re not a fan, you surely would recognize the likes of “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”
The keyboard player was able to simulate the band’s signature sound that is part rock and part symphonic. Go to YouTube and watch the Moody Blues live at Royal Albert Hall in London, accompanied by the World Festival Orchestra. It is magical.
John Lodge did himself proud. I have found in the past that older singers sometimes try to cover up their weaker, aged voices with louder music. But Lodge held his own.
Sadly, on the day of the concert we learned of the passing of the legendary Tony Bennett at age 96. Even after a 2016 Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Bennett continued to perform until his final performances in August 2021 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. I had the privilege of seeing him many years ago.
Meanwhile, Detroit just might be this summer’s hub for senior citizen singers. At one point in the evening, Lodge generously plugged an upcoming show of another octogenarian legend set to appear in Detroit, the one and only Ringo Starr who just turned 83 in July.
Who knew when Ringo sang “Will You Still Love Me When I’m 64”off the Beatles Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album that he’d have the chance to ask an audience whether they still loved him when he was 83. He’ll get that opportunity when Ringo Starr and His All-Star Bandcome to Masonic Temple on Oct. 7. But wait, there’s more!
Coming to Pine Knob on Sept. 22, is 90-year-old Willie Nelson. Remember when he made headlines in 2006 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana while on the road in Louisiana? At 90, I trust Willie now has a legit prescription for medical marijuana … and Lipitor and Flomax.
On Aug. 25, it’s 83-year-old Smokey Robinson’s Music and Memoriesat the Fox Theatre. The show marks the 35th anniversary since Smokey performed at the Fox as part of the iconic venue’s grand reopening in 1988.
I had a memorable interview with Smokey back in 2005. I’ll never forget it. Just as I hit the record button on my tape player, Smokey asked if we could begin first by plugging his new business venture … Smokey Robinson Frozen Dinners.
There I was, one-on-one with Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Detroit-born Motown legend Smokey Robinson, and we’re talking about … seafood gumbo. Gosh, I love show business.
Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shout-out to Mick Jagger who just turned 80 on July 26.
Rumor has it the Rolling Stones “may” play some dates in 2024 and have rewritten some of their popular hits to reflect their advanced ages. “Start Me Up” will now be called “Help Me Up” and “Angie” has been updated to “Angie-oplasty.”
Finally, my only disappointment at the end of the John Lodge concert was not being able to show our appreciation by taking part in the tradition of holding up lighters in unison like the old days. An alternative would’ve been to turn on the flashlight feature on our cellphones, but unfortunately there weren’t enough young people in attendance to show us how.
Anyway, a big salute to all these incredible octogenarian crooners. Still able to belt out a tune but not able to drive at night.
Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com, “Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.
