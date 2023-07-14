Now, proudly nestled next to my 1967 Detroit JCC Tween Basketball Trophy and 1978 Southfield Parks and Recreation Men’s Resident-B League Baseball Championship trophy, is … an Emmy!

Finally, after 45 years, I can add a third winning trophy onto my mantel. I had given up hope that good things come in threes. I suppose the old adage “good things come to those who wait” must be true.

Now, proudly nestled next to my 1967 Detroit JCC Tween Basketball Trophy and 1978 Southfield Parks and Recreation Men’s Resident-B League Baseball Championship trophy, is … an Emmy! Yep, and it’s the real deal piece of hardware from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards were held on June 17, and I was fortunate enough to be included among the talented filmmakers assembled by Detroit Public Television/WTVS to receive an Emmy for Best Cultural Documentary. It was for the collaborative effort in the production of Detroit Remember When — A Tribute to Dick Purtan, which aired last fall.

Congratulations to my fellow DPTV Emmy recipients Fred Nahat, Bill Allesee, Bill Kubota, Rodney Brown and Justin Brown. It was an unforgettable experience working with these extraordinary professionals.

The documentary is an hourlong retrospective of my former boss and his incomparable Hall of Fame radio career. It also highlighted Dick and his late wife Gail Purtan’s decades-long community philanthropy. You can still watch it by going to DPTV.org and searching “Dick Purtan.”

The Emmy was announced at a black-tie affair at the Sound Board Theater inside the MotorCity Casino Hotel. I opted out of wearing my tuxedo because my stomach opted out of trying to squeeze into it. Apparently, somebody shrunk my tux since my daughter’s wedding five years ago.

During the festivities, I spent some time with JN contributing writer Robin Schwartz. Robin is the CEO of Robin Schwartz PR, the firm she founded in 2016 after a successful 23-year run as a television news anchor and reporter, 17 of those years with Fox 2 News in Detroit. Three of her firm’s video productions were up for Emmys.

By the end of the night, I had my first Emmy, and Robin took home her 14th and 15th career statuettes. Little did she know when I congratulated her that I already had trophies for my JCC Tween Basketball and Southfield Parks and Rec Championship wins. Look, I wasn’t about to turn this into a competition between the two of us.

I couldn’t wait to tell Dick Purtan about the Emmy win. While he’s inducted in the National Association of Broadcasting (NAB) and Michigan Association of Broadcasting Halls of Fame, and a recipient of the Marconi Award by the NAB for national Major Market Radio Personality of the Year, I didn’t dare tell him about the two regional writing awards I just received for my JN columns from the Society of Professional Journalists. Why start keeping score of our professional achievements now?

The fact is, working for Dick Purtan was the dream job of a lifetime. It was like working for the Johnny Carson of radio. Then, to be given the opportunity to contribute to a documentary about his life that wins an Emmy? For me, it was the proverbial cherry on top.

I never would’ve been in this position if not for my dear friend Sherry Margolis, the beloved news anchor and reporter. Sherry spent the majority of her Detroit broadcasting career, 35 years, at Fox 2 Detroit before retiring in 2020.

She introduced me to the Dick Purtan Show after my wife, Debbie, and I returned from a weekend getaway to Charlevoix in 1992 with Sherry and her incredible husband, bestselling author and columnist Jeffrey Zaslow of blessed memory.

Always desperate for attention, I had my class clown persona on full display during the weekend. Sherry has an infectious laugh and has always been my best audience. “You should be on the Dick Purtan Show,” she said, “I’m going to call them when we get back from Up North.” Yeah, right.

Well, she did, and I was invited to send an audition tape to the show. Days later, I was a part-time member of Purtan’s People. Four years later, I gave up my advertising business to join Dick full-time on the air at WOMC in 1996. I’ve never been able to thank Sherry enough, who to this day fervently resists taking any credit.

Sherry was elated to hear about the Emmy for the Dick Purtan documentary. She knows the feeling, having won seven Emmys herself. Plus, she is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

Admittedly, when I broke the good news to Sherry, I was tempted to remind her that I was voted Detroit’s Sexiest Male Radio Voice in Hour Magazine’s “Best of Detroit” contest in 2006. Yes, a neighbor of mine got his friends to stuff the Hour Magazine ballot box. But, hey, a win is a win. The category literally was eliminated the following year.

Finally, let me assure you that winning the impressive, prestigious, highly coveted, beautiful, shiny, substantially heavy, monumental award that is an Emmy will not change me one bit. As a matter of fact, I hope I never win another one again. Instead, I’ll just keep my sights on a Grammy. Lookout Taylor Swift.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,”Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.