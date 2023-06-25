Let's share the things that make us smile and bring some joy into our day.

Hey there, Metro Detroiters. Yenta Girl here. Who doesn’t love to kvell? With all of the crazy things happening in our world around us, I want to share the things that make us smile and bring some joy into your day. To do this, I’ll need your help! I want to hear all your “jewcy” news — simchahs, big life events, accomplishments and awards.

Let’s kick it off with some mazels! Yasher koach to living legend Jane F. Sherman for being honored with JAFINA’s inaugural Max M. Fisher award — l’dor v’dor! Spotted being honored under the bright lights at the annual Send a Kid to Tamarack event: community leader Doreen Hermelin and distinguished alumnus Jason Luckoff. Last seen walking down the aisle, one of my best friends, Carly Sanfield, married Chicago native, David Pickel. It was kind of a big “dill.”

Please fill me in by emailing samanthafoon14@gmail.com — I can’t wait to brighten your day!