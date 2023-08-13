Each week at Tamarack, I lead music classes, perform in talent shows, and provide guitar, piano and ukulele lessons to campers.
At its finest, music makes connections between people.
But as a music specialist and song leader at Camp Tamarack in Ortonville, I get to use the vehicle of music to accomplish even more than that. I provide campers with, quite literally, the soundtrack of their summer.
That soundtrack is “Mi Kamocha?” (Who is Like You?) during Shabbat morning prayers. Campers will remember this song and associate it with my voice for the rest of their lives.
The song is the basis for what we call a “Mi Kamocha moment” at Tamarack. We ask the campers to share about a moment when they were afraid or experienced difficulty — and more specifically, a moment that motivated them to change their behavior and overcome their fear. Everyone at camp knows the song, and when they hear it, they instantly know to start reflecting on moments that encourage self-growth.
These “Mi Kamocha moments” have been part of the wider array of memorable experiences that have defined my summer at Tamarack as one of the Jewish Agency for Israel’s 1,500 Summer Camp Shlichim (Israeli emissaries), who are working at 158 camps across North America this season. They participate fully in camp life, share Jewish traditions, teach Israeli and Jewish culture, and serve as role models for campers and staff.
Each week at Tamarack, I lead music classes, perform in talent shows, and provide guitar, piano and ukulele lessons to campers. Yet the essence of shlichut (serving as an emissary) is about building relationships and fostering connections to Israel.
When campers from my cabin left at the end of the summer’s first session, I gave them different mementos to ensure that their connection with me — and, more broadly, with Israel — would endure. For one camper who’d been homesick and had a difficult time sleeping, I gave him my Israeli army unit necklace, which I felt had kept me safe during the most challenging nights of my IDF service. Another camper, who loved nature, received a stone from the Jordan River.
Havdalah has also been an unforgettable experience; it’s arguably the most inspiring part of the week. To hear 500 people who aren’t from Israel — including campers and staff from Jewish communities not only in the U.S. but around the world — all sing together in Hebrew and, in particular, to sing about peace and love, is unbelievable.
In fact, I’ve gone from one formative life experience to another. I finished my IDF service as a paratrooper just a few months ago. While exploring my post-army plans, I was looking for an opportunity that combined travel, meeting new people and doing meaningful work. I also sought to reincorporate music into my life, as it was a missing element during my military service. I’d immersed myself in music since I was 8 years old, with the guitar as my biggest passion.
After one of my friends recommended shlichut, the first moment that I learned about the Jewish Agency, I knew that it was the right place for me. The organization trained me very well for shlichut. I felt prepared for everything, including the key role that music plays in the camp setting. This helped me feel more at home from the beginning.
At Tamarack, with its campers and staff from various cultures and backgrounds, I entered the summer more than ready to provide a unique point of view and important knowledge about Israel and Judaism.
Tamarack’s diversity makes it a place of deep acceptance and a place that brings Jews from across the globe together on the basis of their shared Jewish values. I had the unique opportunity to make new friends from around the world — my fellowcamp staff members from the U.K. Bulgaria, Colombia, Australia, Spain and elsewhere.
After the camp season is complete, I’ll carry this powerful sense of Jewish peoplehood back with me to Israeli society. And much like my campers, I’ll surely never forget the soundtrack of this summer.
Shachaf Nave, 21, from Kadima-Zoran in the Central District of Israel, is a Jewish Agency for Israel Summer Camp Shaliach at Camp Tamarack.
