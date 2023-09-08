As a student starting my first year at Wayne State University, please allow me to share with you what is happening on campus.
First, a bit about myself. For the past two years, I have been active with Hillel of Metro Detroit while attending Oakland Community College. I was an Applebaum Family Intern and the president of the Jewish Student Organization at OCC, and I participated in Hillel’s J-Talk and Israel Fellowship programs. I am currently the president of the WSU Jewish Student Organization.
I was looking forward to being in Detroit and starting my WSU student experience. Then, the WSU Student Senate posted a statement that made me feel that, as an active supporter of Israel, I am not a welcome member of the Wayne State student community.
The Student Senate wrote a “letter of support standing with our Palestinian Student Population.”
In this letter they state: “This month, Palestinians sifted through the wreckage of their destroyed homes and their damaged psyches. More than 1,000 Israeli soldiers stormed the overcrowded camp last week as rockets and drone missiles struck private homes and public infrastructure. Nobody could guess where the next barrage would come from. Jenin raid is over, but Palestinians are left to cope with the trauma. The camp in Jenin was established in 1953 for refugees from more than 50 villages and cities in the northern parts of Palestine. Since then, it has been the target of continuous Israeli military raids. As a student body, we strongly condemn the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Israeli apartheid government.”
There is no mention that Israel’s operation targeted terrorist cells because the Palestinian Authority had abdicated its policing of Jenin. No mention of the numerous Israeli victims of Palestinian terror. Characterizing this mission as genocide and the Israeli government as apartheid makes clear where my student government stands.
Ironically, earlier in the statement they claim that “Student Senate is focused on the student experience first, ensuring inclusivity and equity for our peers.”
I certainly do not feel included, nor do other Jewish students.
A couple of years ago, my brother was among a group of Jewish students who met with then President Wilson and Provost Kornbluh after a similar incident with Student Senate. While President Wilson was understanding, the students felt that Provost Kornbluh was not.
Now that there is a new Wayne State University president, I hope the administration will press the Student Senate to focus their efforts on campus issues rather than complex international matters that warrant much more nuance.
It is sad that this is what Jewish students have to deal with at Wayne State. Fortunately, we have Hillel of Metro Detroit to help us, along with the greater Detroit Jewish community.
Maya Siegmann is a sophomore at Wayne State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.